WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Surrender not an option': Pak interim PM vows to continue war on terrorism
Dubbing suicide bombers as "dogs of hell",  Kakar said these kinds of "cowardly" attacks cannot tire the government and the people of Pakistan.
'Surrender not an option': Pak interim PM vows to continue war on terrorism
"Pakistan has a clear message for those who are spreading violence that we will keep fighting against them,” said Kakar who was chosen as the caretaker premier earlier this month. / Photo: AFP
August 23, 2023

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said his country would continue its long-drawn fight against terrorism as "surrender is not an option".

“Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism, and intolerance no matter what. This is our home and we will run the country on our terms,” Kakar said while addressing a news conference in the southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday.

His remarks came a day after six Pakistan Army troops were killed in a clash with suspected militants in the restive South Waziristan tribal district near the Afghanistan border.

The incident was the latest in a fresh spate of terrorist attacks against security forces across the country, primarily in the restless northwestern tribal region in recent months.

RelatedPakistani soldiers, militants killed in North Waziristan clash: army

Rising wave of terrorism

"Pakistan has a clear message for those who are spreading violence that we will keep fighting against them,” said Kakar, who was chosen as the caretaker premier earlier this month by the outgoing prime minister and the opposition leader to hold the general elections.

Recommended

Dubbing the suicide bombers as "dogs of hell," he said that these kinds of "cowardly" attacks cannot tire the government and the people of Pakistan.

"We will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in the future.

"We will, in fact, pursue them."

Pakistani security forces have been struggling to contain a rising wave of terrorism since the Taliban recaptured Kabul two years ago.

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in clashes and suicide bombings, mostly claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella of several militant groups in Pakistan, in recent months.

Islamabad accused Afghanistan-based militants of unleashing a fresh spate of terrorism in Pakistan, a charge Kabul rejects.

RelatedPakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of national elections
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports