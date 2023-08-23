Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said his country would continue its long-drawn fight against terrorism as "surrender is not an option".

“Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism, and intolerance no matter what. This is our home and we will run the country on our terms,” Kakar said while addressing a news conference in the southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday.

His remarks came a day after six Pakistan Army troops were killed in a clash with suspected militants in the restive South Waziristan tribal district near the Afghanistan border.

The incident was the latest in a fresh spate of terrorist attacks against security forces across the country, primarily in the restless northwestern tribal region in recent months.

Rising wave of terrorism

"Pakistan has a clear message for those who are spreading violence that we will keep fighting against them,” said Kakar, who was chosen as the caretaker premier earlier this month by the outgoing prime minister and the opposition leader to hold the general elections.