Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas have collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.

The Suez Canal authority said in a statement Wednesday that the BW Lesmes, a Singapore-flagged tanker that carries liquefied natural gas, suffered a mechanical malfunction on Tuesday night and ran aground while transiting through the canal.

The Burri, a Cayman Island-flagged oil products tanker, collided with the broken vessel. The collision disrupted traffic, the statement said.

The two tankers were part of a convoy transiting through from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

"We’ve immediately handled the breakdowns ... and traffic will go back to normal in both directions within the coming hours," said Adm. Ossama Rabei, the head of the canal authority, in the statement.

The canal services firm Leth Agencies said on Wednesday the incident delayed the transit of 21 southbound vessels.

MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking service provider, released a time-lapse video of the incident that showed the Burri turning to port and colliding with the BW Lesmes which was already grounding across the waterway.