Rudy Giuliani, who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has said he was travelling to Georgia to surrender over state criminal charges that he sought to overturn the former US president's 2020 election loss.

"I'm going to Georgia and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I'm defending the rights of all Americans," Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm telling the truth, they're lying."

Six other of Trump's co-defendants in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia already have surrendered at an Atlanta jail, according to county records.

Speaking in New York, Giuliani denied wrongdoing and defended Trump.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, was set to turn himself in on Thursday to face his fourth criminal indictment this year. The remaining 11 co-defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to surrender.

Trump has called his four indictments politically motivated.

Giuliani played a prominent public role in the Trump campaign's efforts to push false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In Georgia, Giuliani was accused of making numerous false statements about election fraud, including to officials in other states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania, in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.

Giuliani and other Trump allies were also accused of making false statements to Georgia lawmakers about the election.