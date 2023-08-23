Turkish doctors in the United States have invented a vaccine to prevent the progression of breast cancer in the human body.

It is currently being tested on 10 volunteers in a clinical trial, and will be expanded to 50 volunteers in the next phase according to Atilla Soran, a breast surgical oncologist leading the research.

Their research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has drawn widespread attention in the US, and has been described as a “very important development” by the media.

Breast cancer is among the most common cancer types among women not only in the US but across the world, including Türkiye, Soran said.

“We think that this vaccine will prevent the progression of breast cancer in the human body,” the Turkish professor added.

“The most important thing that the research group, including myself, has achieved is that a vaccine that has been developed and tested in a laboratory for years is now moving to clinical trial.”

Volunteers will be monitored for the next five years, and the vaccine will be approved for commercial use only after it is declared safe to use in larger clinical trials.