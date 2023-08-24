Thursday, August 24, 2023

1645 GMT — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "condolences" over a plane crash that killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, describing him as a man who made mistakes but "achieved results".

An investigation is currently underway into what caused Wednesday's crash, which came exactly two months after Wagner's short-lived rebellion against Moscow's military leadership.

"First of all I want to express words of sincere condolences to the families of all the victims," Putin said in a televised meeting, calling the incident a "tragedy".

"I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results," Putin added.

He said that an investigation had been launched into the crash, and that "it will take some time".

"It will be conducted in full and brought to a conclusion. There is no doubt about that," Putin said, in footage showing a meeting with the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region Denis Pushilin.

1507 GMT -- Norway to give F16 fighter jets to Ukraine: official

Norway will become the third country to donate F-16 fighter jets to Kiev to bolster its Soviet-era air force, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

"We are planning to donate Norwegian F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and will provide further details about the donation, numbers and time frame for delivery, in due course," Store said in a statement that confirmed earlier media reports.

The announcement came as Store made a surprise visit to Kiev on Thursday -- Independence Day in Ukraine -- as the country pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, which spoke to the prime minister during his visit, Norway will give Kiev between five and 10 planes, most likely in the lower range.

1330 GMT — Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying 'stolen' corn from docking

Ukrainian officials asked Lebanon to bar a Syrian state-owned cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain from docking in Lebanon's Tripoli port, according to the Ukrainian embassy and a diplomatic note seen by Reuters.

The Ukrainian mission said in comments to Reuters that the Finikia was transporting 6,000 metric tons of corn, which it considered stolen, from the Black Sea port of Sevastopol.

In the note to Lebanon's ministries of transport, finance and economy, as well as the customs directorate, the embassy said the corn had been "stolen from storage units in the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions".

It said the ship was "in violation of international law" and expressed its hope that Lebanon "does not allow the entry of the aforementioned cargo ship FINIKIA to Lebanese ports to sell stolen Ukrainian grain."

1225 GMT — Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with Prigozhin plane crash: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had "nothing to do" with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, instead implying the Kremlin's responsibility.

"We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure. I think everyone knows who this concerns," he told reporters a day after a private jet on which Prigozhin was registered as a passenger crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

1140 GMT — Germany: Russia to continue its ‘cynical’ plans ‘with or without Wagner’

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she is not expecting any major changes in Russia’s aggressive policies or actions following the death of Wagner's mercenary chief.

“I don’t want to speculate about where the whole thing will now lead to but we must fear that Russia, with or without Wagner, will continue in i ts cynical games not only in Ukraine but above all in Africa,” Baerbock told public radio Deutschlandfunk.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, was confirmed to be onboard a private jet that crashed on Wednesday in Russia’s northwestern Tver region, killing all 10 passengers.

1130 GMT — Ukrainian flag raised on Russian-annexed Crimea in 'joint operation'

Ukraine said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a "special joint operation" there with its Navy as the country celebrates Independence Day.

Kiev has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014 when Moscow's forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine's GUR intelligence agency said in a statement that its special forces landed on Crimea's western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it "engaged in combat".