Wildfires in northwestern and central Türkiye have been contained, according to the country's agriculture and forestry minister.

A blaze that started in the Damyeri region of northwestern Canakkale province on Tuesday is now under control as firefighters have took action from the land and air, Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters on Thursday, at a provincial forest fire management center.

"The fire was brought under control within 48 hours under the coordination of the forestry department and AFAD (Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency)," Yumakli said.

While seven people took injuries in the wildfire, none of those were life threatening, he said, adding that the flames had claimed no lives.

"These citizens had chronic illnesses. One of our volunteers suffered a non-life-threatening injury," he said.