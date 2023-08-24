Hundreds of firefighters in Greece struggled to tame major wildfires burning for a sixth day, leaving 20 dead and prompting growing outrage among stricken residents.

A dangerous blaze raged for a second day on Mount Parnitha near Athens on Thursday, in the largest forest adjoining the capital, threatening a national park.

Fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state television ERT there was an "explosion of fire" in a forest ravine early Thursday that renewed the threat to inhabited areas.

"The biggest fire fronts are being faced in Parnitha where great efforts are being made to contain it," he said.

In the district of Menidi at the foothills of Parnitha, where many have lost homes, there was anger at the perceived failure of the state to protect properties for yet another summer.

Nikos Lazarou, a 32-year-old mechanic, told AFP he was "furious" about fires "breaking out every year."

The same area had also been hit in 2021 by a major wildfire that burned part of a national park.

"The authorities need to take measures," he said.

Opposition also blasted the government for what they said was inadequate preparedness and mismanagement.

"We are experiencing days of complete collapse," Stergios Kalpakis, spokesman for the main opposition Syriza party told local radio Sto Kokkino.

The largest firefront was in northern Greece, where a mega blaze that erupted on Saturday near the port city of Dedeagac (Alexandroupoli) has now spread over 15 kilometres (nine miles).

The wildfires are now the largest in the EU on record for 2023 and the second largest since 2000, according to the EU.

Unprecedented scale of fires