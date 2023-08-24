Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser and the United States national security adviser have discussed regional developments including Ukraine over the telephone, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In a phone call on Thursday, Akif Cagatay Kilic and Jake Sullivan also exchanged views on Iraq and Cyprus, the directorate said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bilateral issues and international developments were also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Kilic met members of the US House of Representatives at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Kilic said he discussed relations and other regional and global issues in a meeting with Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz.

"I would like to thank our guests for this productive visit," Kilic wrote on X.