Florida school district officials have apologised for an elementary school assembly in which Black students were singled out for a presentation on low test scores.

Officials at Flagler County's school district in northeastern Florida said at a news conference on Thursday that the assembly at Bunnell Elementary School was a “horrible, horrific mistake” that shouldn't have happened, and that the school's principal has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The Flagler School Board does not support segregation,” said Cheryl Massaro, the school board's chair.

Related How structural racism shaped Black movements in the US

Bunnell Elementary staff members last Friday pulled Black fourth- and fifth-graders out of their regularly scheduled activities to attend a PowerPoint presentation about low standardised test scores.