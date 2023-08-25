War and hunger threaten to "consume" Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of malnourished children are at risk of dying, as fighting between rival generals rages on, the United Nations has warned.

The conflict between the army under General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo broke out on April 15.

"The war in Sudan is fuelling a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions," Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said on Friday.

Related The war of generals: Where is the Sudan infighting heading?

"This viral conflict –- and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake –- now threatens to consume the entire country."

Conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project say nearly 5,000 people have been killed.