Greek firefighters are struggling to contain scores of wildfires stretching nationwide, as the week's death toll from the raging blazes rose to 21.

The Greek fire brigade on Friday said they had found the body of a man in the same area in Evros, northern Greece, where the first victim of the week's fires had been found on Monday.

The bodies of another 19 people believed to be migrants, two of them children, were found in the area earlier this week.

The Evros region is a regular entry point for migrants and local border guards had warned that more asylum-seekers could have been trapped by the fires.

An elderly shepherd died in another fire in Boeotia, north of Athens on Monday.

"Greece is experiencing the most difficult year in terms of climate conditions since the start of the collection of meteorological data," government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said during a regular briefing.

He added that over the last week the fire brigade had to deal with 516 new outbreaks.