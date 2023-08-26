TÜRKİYE
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries following terror attack in Iraq
Erkan Selcuk sustained injuries from an explosion of an improvised explosive device positioned by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry says.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border. / Photo: AA Archive
August 26, 2023

A Turkish soldier has died after being injured in a terror attack in Türkiye’s anti-terror operation zone in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

The soldier, Erkan Selcuk, who was injured Friday, died from injuries sustained from an explosion of an improvised explosive device positioned by PKK terrorists on Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock zone.

He later died at a hospital.

The ministry extended condolences to Selcuk’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation.

The PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
