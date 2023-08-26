Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second term in office, election officials said, but the opposition rejected the result of a vote that international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots on Saturday against 44 percent for the main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe," ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba told journalists.

Zimbabweans went to the ballot box to elect the president and legislature on Wednesday and Thursday in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of "rigging" and "voter suppression".

The celebratory cheers of a few ruling party supporters at the news conference venue welcomed the presidential results.

But Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesperson for Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), said the party did not sign the final tally, which he described as "false".

"We cannot accept the results," he told AFP news agency, adding the party would soon announce its next move.

The vote was being watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF, whose rule has been battered by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

The result keeps the presidency in the hands of the party, which has run the government for all 43 years since Zimbabwe won independence from white minority rule in 1980 and will now extend its rule to nearly a half-century with Mnangagwa's victory.

Related Vote observers cast doubt over Zimbabwe election credibility

'Rigging'

Foreign poll monitors said on Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the European Union, Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) listed a number of concerns.

They included the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voters’ roll, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.