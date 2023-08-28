Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of the electronics giant Foxconn, has declared that he will run as an independent candidate for Taiwan's leadership 2024 election, ending months of speculation.

At a news conference on Monday, Gou criticised the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China, which says that the self-ruled island democracy is part of its territory.

He said Taiwan also needs new approaches to the economy and other matters at home. “Domestically, the national policy direction is filled with all sorts of mistakes. There’s no way to solve the difficulties of Taiwanese industry and people’s livelihoods,” he said.

"Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait," he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.

"The era of entrepreneur's rule" has begun, he added.

Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according to elections regulations.

The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by November 14.