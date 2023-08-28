WORLD
3 MIN READ
India begins probe after Hindu teacher encourages slapping Muslim student
The schoolteacher in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked and an investigation into the case is under way, an official says.
India begins probe after Hindu teacher encourages slapping Muslim student
There is widespread outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral last week. / Photo: AA Archive
August 28, 2023

A school in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where a schoolteacher reportedly encouraged students to slap a Muslim student, has been ordered shut until an investigation against the school authorities is completed.

The schoolteacher has been booked and an investigation into the case is underway, Education Officer Shubham Shukla said in a statement on Monday, adding the recognition of the school would be withdrawn.

There was widespread outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral on Friday.

The video shows the 7-year-old Muslim student standing in front of the class as a number of his classmates come up to slap him, making him cry.

The teacher, who is Hindu, is heard saying: “What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder?”

Meanwhile, police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday booked Alt News Cofounder and Fact Checker Mohammad Zubair for disclosing the identity of the minor Muslim boy who was slapped.

Viral video spurs action

Recommended

Zubair shared the video of the incident on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

According to Zubair, the police took action only after the video went viral on social media platforms.

India’s top child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), asked people not to reveal the boy's identity by sharing the video.

Zubair later deleted the video.

Last year, Zubair was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. He has been under constant attack from the Hindutva groups for busting fake news and calling out hate speech by Hindu monks.

Zubair was the first to notice the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy with many Muslim countries expressing their displeasure over the disparaging remarks against the prophet.

Related‘Slap him harder’ - Indian teacher ask students to beat Muslim classmate
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports