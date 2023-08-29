WORLD
2 MIN READ
West has failed to isolate Iran: Raisi
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says his country will continue to seek "the lifting of sanctions" through negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.
West has failed to isolate Iran: Raisi
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi greets media representatives after a press conference in Tehran. / Photo: AFP
August 29, 2023

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the West had failed to isolate his country, while also holding out the prospect of resuming talks on reviving a nuclear deal.

"The enemy tried to follow two strategies: one was to isolate Iran from the world and the other was to discourage the Iranian nation," Raisi said on Tuesday.

"It failed with both strategies. It didn't succeed in isolating Iran," he told a news conference in Tehran.

Raisi was referring to sanctions imposed on Iran since the United States torpedoed the nuclear deal in 2018, as well as protests that erupted in September 2022 over a young woman's death in custody.

The ultra-conservative president said Iran was continuing to seek "the lifting of sanctions" through negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

But he added "we are not tying the country's economy to the wishes" of Western countries.

RelatedDeal on Iran releasing five US citizens is on track: White House
Recommended

Prisoners in exchange

Tensions between Tehran and Washington eased this month with the announcement of an agreement for Iran to release five American prisoners in exchange for the return of $6 billion in Iranian funds frozen in South Korea.

But the delicate agreement does not include the possibility of a return to the nuclear deal in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election.

Raisi highlighted diplomatic successes, including rapprochement with Arab countries like Saudi Arabia along with its membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and invitation to join the BRICS grouping.

Such alliances with emerging countries "represent a good opportunity to counter American unilateralism", he said, adding his government was working "to reduce the influence of the dollar" on Iran's economy.

RelatedIran calls BRICS membership 'strategic victory' amid tensions with US
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package