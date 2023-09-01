Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia for the first papal visit to the Asian nation, as he sent a message of "unity and peace" to neighbouring China in a bid to improve ties.

The 86-year-old pontiff's trip through Monday to the Buddhist-majority nation is a gesture of support for the tiny community of Catholics numbering about 1,400 -- but at the same time a strategic move to improve Vatican ties with neighbours China and Russia.

Francis, who arrived on Friday morning local time following a nine-hour journey from Rome, told journalists aboard the papal plane that the vast, sparsely populated country of Mongolia was one that "can be understood with the senses".

Asked by a journalist whether he found diplomacy difficult, the pope answered: "Sometimes you need a sense of humour."

The plane passed over Chinese airspace and the pontiff, following custom, sent a telegram to President Xi Jinping, bearing "greetings of good wishes" to him and the Chinese people.

"Assuring you of my prayers for the well-being of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace," he wrote.

China and the Holy See do not have official ties.

Responding to the Pontiff's message, Beijing said it was keen to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican.