About 130,000 security officers will be deployed as India hosts the world's most powerful leaders at a G20 summit in New Delhi this month, a showcase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's growing presence on the world stage.

The two-day summit, starting September 9, will have the most high-profile guest list India has ever welcomed, from US President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the meeting, sources in New Delhi and Beijing have said.

Leaders from Japan, Australia, France and Germany are also among those expected to attend, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing criticism from the West for the war in Ukraine, has said he will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation will also be present.

Related Russia's Putin won't visit India for G20 summit next month

'Historic moment'

The event will take place in the sprawling, refurbished Pragati Maidan, a convention-cum-exhibition centre in the middle of one of the most populous cities in the world.

"This is a historic and momentous moment," said Dependra Pathak, a special commissioner of the Delhi Police who is in charge of security arrangements in the city.

Thousands of personnel from other government security services including the home guards and the para-military Border Security Force will be brought in to maintain law and order, he said.

"To contain protests and gatherings, we will have adequate and robust police presence."

While Pathak is in charge of security in the city, the main venue will be guarded by a team under another Delhi Police special commissioner, Ranvir Singh Krishnia.

Although the capital is relatively peaceful, as recently as last month, communal tensions flared up in the neighbouring industrial township of Gurugram in which at least seven people were killed.

During the weekend summit, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded and access to the city will be regulated, officials said.

Within the city of 20 million, the government is planning a partial shutdown during the summit with schools, government departments and businesses being asked to remain closed for three days.