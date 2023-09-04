Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi for talks.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was also on the agenda between the leaders, who later held a joint news conference.

"Anticipation is high for this visit, as it holds significant importance for our relations and the grain corridor issue," President Erdogan said.

"I firmly believe that following our discussions and the subsequent press meeting, the messages conveyed to the world, particularly those aimed at less developed African nations, will be a highly positive step forward," he added.

Russian President Putin said during the meeting that Russia is ready to talks on restoring the grain deal. “I know that you intend to raise questions about the grain deal. We’re open to negotiations on that subject,” he told Erdogan.

Energy cooperation

Russian president said Russia and Türkiye have actively advanced in energy and trade, including agreements regarding key suppliers in both countries.

"We are progressing in establishing a gas presence in Türkiye to promote a more balanced energy landscape in the region," Putin said.