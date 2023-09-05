TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges solution on Syria conflict based on territorial integrity
The healthiest and most sustainable solution is establishment of an "administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region," says Turkish President Erdogan.
While ensuring the security of Türkiye's borders, President Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2023

Türkiye is striving for a solution based on the demographic realities of Syria's territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in the wake of recent regional strife, urging influential regional actors to do the same.

"We take an approach that embraces all ethnic and sectarian differences and all sectors of all countries in the region and stands by their side in difficult times," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We believe that the most proper, healthy, and sustainable solution is the establishment of an administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region, especially the (Iraqi) city of Kirkuk,” he said, referring to a city with a large Turkmen population that has recently seen protests and unrest.

"Türkiye is determined to continue working for a permanent solution based on Syria's territorial integrity and demographic realities, including ethnic and sectarian makeup," he added.

While ensuring the security of Türkiye's borders, Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region.

Türkiye's warnings

"Regarding Syria, we have repeatedly warned the US that it should not cooperate with the separatist terrorist organisation, and if it continues to act this way, both its own interests and the region will suffer in the future," Erdogan added, referring to US support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

Recent developments clearly show that Türkiye's concerns and warnings are justified, he stressed.

"The (Syrian) regime's stubborn insistence to be part of the problem, not the solution, deepens problems in the region," Erdogan said.

"We invite all parties, including America, Russia, Iran and the regime, that have influence on groups in the region to make efforts in this direction," he added.

