Türkiye is striving for a solution based on the demographic realities of Syria's territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in the wake of recent regional strife, urging influential regional actors to do the same.

"We take an approach that embraces all ethnic and sectarian differences and all sectors of all countries in the region and stands by their side in difficult times," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We believe that the most proper, healthy, and sustainable solution is the establishment of an administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region, especially the (Iraqi) city of Kirkuk,” he said, referring to a city with a large Turkmen population that has recently seen protests and unrest.

"Türkiye is determined to continue working for a permanent solution based on Syria's territorial integrity and demographic realities, including ethnic and sectarian makeup," he added.

While ensuring the security of Türkiye's borders, Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region.

Türkiye's warnings