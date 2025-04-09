WORLD
Russia: Ukraine issue to be discussed on sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum
While Ukraine has not requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Antalya, the top diplomat is expected to address the issue "at every meeting".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be joining the Antalya Diplomacy Forum under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency. / Reuters Archive
April 9, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that the situation in Ukraine is anticipated to be addressed “at every meeting” held by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

When asked about a potential meeting between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats during a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Zakharova noted that Kiev has not sought such contact.

While the schedule for bilateral meetings involving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum — set to occur from April 11 to 13 — is still being finalised, Zakharova expressed confidence that discussions concerning the Ukraine war would take place.

“The situation around Ukraine will undoubtedly be discussed, of that I am sure, at literally every meeting,” Zakharova said, clarifying that she had no knowledge of any sessions focused solely on the Ukrainian issue.

She added that arrangements are underway for a meeting between Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as well as several other foreign ministers attending the forum.

SOURCE:AA
