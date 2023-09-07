TÜRKİYE
Türkiye strives to boost investments in Algeria: FM Fidan
Hakan Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chair second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the 2022 Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council.
The foreign ministers discussed regional cooperation issues, bilateral cooperation, and how to make positive contributions to solving problems in Africa. / Photo: AA
September 7, 2023

Türkiye puts great efforts into boosting investments in the North African nation of Algeria, where the authorities provide all kinds of cooperation, the country’s foreign minister has told a joint conference in the capital Ankara with his visiting Algerian counterpart.

"We have a great effort and will to increase Turkish investments. Algerian authorities are also showing all kinds of cooperation in this regard. We are working on opening a branch of (Turkish) Ziraat Bank (in Algeria) especially for the solution of financial and related problems,” Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council held in Türkiye in 2022.

Saying they had a very "fruitful meeting," Fidan added that they mutually reviewed cooperative work in all areas of state, business, and social life.

For his part, Attaf said that relations between Türkiye and Algeria are developing both politically and economically, and that there has been significant progress over the last three years.

Emphasising that relations between Algeria and Türkiye are constantly improving, he added that they have expanded to meet cooperation and partnership opportunities.

Deep-rooted cultural ties

During Attaf's meeting with Fidan, the foreign ministers discussed regional cooperation issues, bilateral cooperation, and how to make positive contributions to solving problems in Africa.

Attaf is in Türkiye for a three-day visit that started on Wednesday, when he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also in attendance, according to presidential sources.

Türkiye and Algeria share common history and deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

SOURCE:AA
