WORLD
3 MIN READ
Regime, allies attacks on Syria's Idlib displace thousands
In the span of just one week, 6,382 civilians have been displaced from their homes, with a total of 22 civil service centres, including health facilities and schools, being targeted in the attacks.
Regime, allies attacks on Syria's Idlib displace thousands
As a result of the attacks, a wave of migration has occurred from the villages. / Photo: AA Archive
September 7, 2023

The Syrian regime army, Iran-backed terrorist groups, and Russia have carried out over 1,400 attacks in Syria's Idlib and its surrounding areas over the past week, forcing more than 6,000 civilians to flee their homes.

According to the Syrian opposition, the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups targeted villages in the south of Idlib at least 1,360 times using ground-to-ground weapons.

Simultaneously, Russian warplanes conducted 46 air strikes in these regions, it added.

Al Fatira, Kafr Aweed, Kansafra, Baynin, Al Bara and Balion villages in the south of Idlib and Kafr Tal and Sahara villages in the western countryside of Aleppo are among the most targeted settlements.

Mohammed Hallaj, the director of the Syria Emergency Response Coordinator, told Anadolu that five civilians were killed and 10 others injured in the attacks.

Hallaj emphasised that in the span of just one week, 6,382 civilians have been displaced from their homes, with a total of 22 civil service centres, including health facilities and schools, being targeted in the attacks.

RelatedSyria's ancient 'beehive houses' threatened by war, displacement
Recommended

New wave of migration

As a result of the attacks, a wave of migration has occurred from the villages of Kansafra, Balion, Al Bara, and Kafr Aweed to the northern regions of Idlib.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

RelatedYPG/PKK terrorists forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington