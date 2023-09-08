The African Union is set to become the newest member of the G20, as the bloc's bid won backing from existing members gathered for a summit in India.

G20 host and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the pan-African organisation to become a permanent member, arguing developing nations need a greater say in global decision-making.

The proposal has won backing from Washington and on Friday the European Union said it would also back the move.

"I look forward to welcoming the AU as a permanent member of the G20", European Council president Charles Michel told reporters in New Delhi, where the two-day G20 summit begins on Saturday.

Azali Assoumani, president of the small Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros and current head of the African Union, landed in New Delhi on Friday and was given a red-carpet welcome.

Assoumani, 64, is a former army chief-of-staff who took power in 1999 coup before retiring in 2006. He then returned to politics in 2016 to win a vote marred by violence and allegations of irregularities and then won a disputed election in 2019.

In December, US President Joe Biden said he wanted the AU "to join the G20 as a permanent member", adding that it had "been a long time in coming, but it's going to come".