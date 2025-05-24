Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the Russian Federation on May 26–27, 2025, following an official invitation from his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold formal talks with Lavrov in Moscow, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The visit will focus on key aspects of Turkish-Russian relations, with Fidan expected to conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, and tourism.

Discussions will also explore potential steps to deepen ties between the two countries.

In addition to his meetings with Lavrov and Putin, Fidan is scheduled to hold talks with other senior Russian officials.

These include Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at the May 16 Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul, as well as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and other high-level representatives.

Related TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to largest prisoner swap in Türkiye-brokered peace talks

Just and lasting peace

The talks will also include discussions on potential steps to deepen cooperation between the two countries.