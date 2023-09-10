At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in air strikes on a neighbourhood in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum, local activists said, revising a previous toll.

"The number of victims of the Quoro market massacre" had risen to 40 by the afternoon, the committee said on Sunday, revising its previous toll of 30 killed.

The committee said more deaths were expected, as casualties continued to pour into the nearby Bashair hospital.

"At about 7:15 am (0515 GMT), military aircraft bombarded the Qouro market area," said the local resistance committee, on early Sunday morning, one of the groups that used to organise pro-democracy protests and now assists in the war.

The hospital meanwhile issued an "urgent appeal" for all medical professionals in the area to come and help treat the "increasing number of injured people arriving".

Since April 15, Sudan has been gripped by a devastating war pitting the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.