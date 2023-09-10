Hurricane Lee has barreled through open waters just northeast of the Caribbean, unleashing heavy swell on several islands as it restrengthened.

The Category 3 storm is not forecast to make landfall and is expected to stay over open waters through Friday.

On late Sunday afternoon, it was centered about 455 kilometres (285 miles) north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It had winds of up to 195 kph (120 mph) and it was moving west-northwest at 13 kph (8 mph).

Last week, Lee strengthened from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day.

“We had the perfection conditions for a hurricane: warm waters and hardly any wind shear,” said Lee Ingles, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in San Juan.

Dangerous for surfing

Lee is expected to strengthen further in upcoming days and will then weaken again, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Breaking waves of up to 6 metres (20 feet) were forecast for Puerto Rico and nearby islands starting early this week, with authorities warning people to stay out of the water. Coastal flooding also was expected for some areas along Puerto Rico's north coast and the eastern portion of St Croix in the US Virgin Islands, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.

The National Hurricane Center noted that dangerous surf and rip currents were expected to hit most of the US East Coast starting Sunday, but that the hurricane's impact beyond that is still unclear.

"It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the US East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda, especially since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic," the center said.