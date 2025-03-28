ISLAMOPHOBIA
1 min read
India restricts Laylat al Qadr prayers at Kashmir's largest mosque
Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of Ramadan, falls during the last 10 nights of the holy month.
India restricts Laylat al Qadr prayers at Kashmir's largest mosque
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
March 28, 2025

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir barred Laylat al Qadr prayers at Jamia Masjid, the region's largest mosque, located in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, according to the mosque’s chief preacher, Umar Farooq.

"It is extremely regrettable that the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims — who, for generations, have been visiting Jamia Masjid on this night — of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay,"  Farooq said in a statement on March 27.

Recommended

Decisions to prohibit prayers and similar restrictions typically come directly from the Indian government, which controls the police, while the local government elected last year has no authority over such matters.

Since 2019, when India revoked the Muslim-majority region's autonomy, Friday prayers have been largely prohibited at the historical Mughal-era mosque.

Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran