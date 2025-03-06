Britain on Thursday unfroze the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities including banks and oil companies, reversing sanctions imposed during Bashar al Assad's regime.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

A notice posted on the British government website said entities including the central bank, the Commercial Bank of Syria and the Agricultural Cooperative Bank had been delisted and were no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Syrian Petroleum Company, Syria Trading Oil Company (SYTROL) and Overseas Petroleum Trading were also among those delisted.

Related TRT Global - Syria pledges to erase Assad's chemical weapons legacy

Syria's Interim President Ahmed Alsharaa has called repeatedly for the lifting of Western sanctions that were imposed to isolate Assad during the civil war.