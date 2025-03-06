BIZTECH
2 min read
UK unfreezes assets of Syria's central bank, 23 other entities
The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Bashar al Assad in December last year.
UK unfreezes assets of Syria's central bank, 23 other entities
In February, Britain said it would adapt its Syria sanctions following the collapse of Assad's regime. / Photo: Reuters
March 6, 2025

Britain on Thursday unfroze the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities including banks and oil companies, reversing sanctions imposed during Bashar al Assad's regime.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

A notice posted on the British government website said entities including the central bank, the Commercial Bank of Syria and the Agricultural Cooperative Bank had been delisted and were no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Syrian Petroleum Company, Syria Trading Oil Company (SYTROL) and Overseas Petroleum Trading were also among those delisted.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria pledges to erase Assad's chemical weapons legacy

Syria's Interim President Ahmed Alsharaa has called repeatedly for the lifting of Western sanctions that were imposed to isolate Assad during the civil war.

Recommended

Last month, European Union countries suspended a range of sanctions against Syria.

Britain's foreign office did not give a reason for lifting the sanctions and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Syrian government media official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, Britain said it would adapt its Syria sanctions following the collapse of Assad's regime, while ensuring asset freezes and travel bans imposed on members of the former government remain in place.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent