Algeria urges UN to grant Palestine full membership, end Israeli occupation
President Tebboune also sought UN Security Council reforms in order to make the body more effective in promoting global peace and security.
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has urged the UN to convene a special session for the purpose of conducting a vote on granting full state membership to Palestine.

Tebboune's Tuesday address touched on regional and global issues, including the Palestinian cause, during his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City.

He also stressed Algeria's support for the Arab Peace Initiative, advocating for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders, and cited Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as a key factor in regional instability.

Tebboune urged the UN Security Council to pass a resolution for a two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.

New world order founded on equality

President Tebboune reiterated his country's call for the establishment of a new world order based on equality,

"Reforms are also needed in the UN Security Council, which has been weak in fulfilling its duty to maintain international peace and security and in preventing the use of force," he said.

He highlighted the "historical injustice" done to Africa and the importance of ending it by granting the continent representation in the UN Security Council.

Tebboune also emphasised Algeria's stance on the crisis in neighbouring Niger, supporting the restoration of constitutional order, a peaceful political resolution and rejecting foreign military intervention.

Palestine's status at UN

Palestine holds the status of a "non-member observer state" within the 193-member organisation.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly elevated Palestine's status from an "observer entity" to a "non-member observer state."

For Palestine to attain full UN membership, it requires approval from the UN Security Council followed by a vote in the UN General Assembly.

Palestine applied for full UN membership in 2011 but did not garner the necessary support in the UN Security Council.

