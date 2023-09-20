TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
There are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations, says Turkish authorities.
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
In concurrent operations, authorities apprehended 11 PKK/KCK terrorist organisation affiliates and one individual connected to FETO. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

Turkish security forces arrested 11 PKK/KCK terrorists in eastern Hakkari province of Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement published on the provincial police directorate's social media account said there are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations.

Meanwhile, during simultaneous operations, one suspect linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was also captured.

Their processing at the police directorate is ongoing, according to the statement.

"Within the scope of information, prevention and persuasion activities, a member of a separatist terrorist organisation surrendered at the Habur Border Gate on Sept 14 following discussions with both their family and themselves. After completing the necessary procedures, they were subsequently arrested by judicial authorities on Sept. 18," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terrorist group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
