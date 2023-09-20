British carmakers, which have invested billions in electric vehicles, have urged the government to get a grip on its climate policy following reports it might delay a proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

After weeks of speculation over the key net zero pledge, several media reported late Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would push back the ban by five years to 2035.

He is expected to set out the policy reset, aimed at easing the financial burden on households but slammed by some critics as a weakening of Britain's climate targets, in a speech at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Britain's main auto trade group, said on Wednesday the country should be a leader in zero-emission transport, a goal that required "clear, consistent" messaging that gives car buyers confidence.

"Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

Ford, among Britain's biggest automakers with a global $50 billion commitment to electrification, said manufacturers faced "the biggest industry transformation in over a century".

"Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three," Ford UK Chair Lisa Brankin said.