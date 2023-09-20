WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan intends to smoothly reintegrate Karabakh Armenians: official
Azerbaijan's presidential aide says disarmament of separatist forces will improve chances of successfully reintegrating the territory.
Azerbaijan intends to smoothly reintegrate Karabakh Armenians: official
Hikmet Hajiyev said Azerbaijan had received assurances that both Karabakh forces and also "military detachments of the Republic of Armenia" would abandon all their positions and surrender all their equipment and weapons. / Photo: AA Archive
September 20, 2023

Azerbaijan has said that it wanted a "smooth reintegration process" for the ethnic Armenians of its Karabakh region, after forcing the surrender of the separatists in the territory in a 24-hour operation.

Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan's president, said the disarmament of separatist forces would improve the chances of successfully reintegrating the territory, which had been out of Baku's control for three decades, as well as the prospects of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan's neighbour Armenia.

He told a briefing for diplomats and media that this would mean "transformative and sweeping change" to the political map of the South Caucasus.

"Also we are looking forward to meeting the immediate humanitarian requirements of the population on the ground," he said, adding that it was unacceptable, as Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan did on Tuesday, to accuse Baku of a campaign of "ethnic cleansing".

RelatedAzerbaijan says reached Karabakh ceasefire with Armenian separatists
Recommended

Although Armenia denied having stationed any forces in Karabakh, Hajiyev said Azerbaijan had received assurances that both separatist forces and also "military detachments of the Republic of Armenia" would abandon all their positions and surrender all their equipment and weapons.

He said Armenia had "real combat forces on the ground", and not just paramilitary units.

Hajiyev dismissed calls for UN Security Council involvement, saying any issues needed to be solved on the ground.

RelatedKarabakh is Azerbaijani territory, Türkiye's Erdogan asserts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington