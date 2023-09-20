TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for global unity with books on coexistence and UN reform
At the United Nations, President Erdogan highlights worldwide issues of intolerance, racism, and fanaticism, extending books promoting coexistence while stressing the value of diversity in a troubled world.
Erdogan calls for global unity with books on coexistence and UN reform
During his speech at UNGA, Erdogan once again reiterated his often repeated slogan for UN reform, “The world is bigger than five,” referring to the unrepresentative nature of the UN Security Council’s five permanent, veto-wielding members. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

In New York for UN meetings, Türkiye's president has presented to fellow world leaders books on the coexistence of different faiths and the case for UN reform, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

On Tuesday, amid the UN General Assembly, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the books, which lay out the democratisation steps, comprehensive reforms, and legal regulations for different religions and belief groups in Türkiye taken over the last two decades, during his tenure as Turkish leader.

The book "UN Reform: A New Approach to International Cooperation," presenting Turkish arguments for reform of the world body, covers the United Nations' importance in international peace, peacekeeping, and problems of humanity, and reasons and recommendations for UN reform.

The book "Different Faiths, Mutual Understanding in Peace in the Same Geography," prepared by the directorate for this year's UN General Assembly with an introduction by Erdogan, addresses such subjects as removing obstacles to the use of different languages and dialects, realising a more democratic and pluralistic structure in the education system, and expanding the cultural rights and freedoms of other religion and faith groups.

The book also tells about Erdogan's meetings with representatives of various faiths over the years.

The book, prepared in Turkish and English, emphasises that democratic reform steps taken in every field under Erdogan's leadership have reached every sector of society, regardless of language, religion, or race.

"Just like yesterday, Türkiye will continue to take concrete and permanent steps in every field on efforts to live in peace under the same sky with different religions and belief groups," the book says.

Recommended

'Embracing everyone'

In his introduction, Erdogan says a country's level of civilisation is possible with economic and technological development and individuals' full enjoyment of their freedom of religion and belief.

Stressing how the Turkish Republic's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, managed to realise peace among its subjects of different beliefs, cultures, and languages in peace and tranquillity for six centuries, Erdogan writes: "It is our duty to both our history and future generations to continue this trait inherited from our ancestors. With this understanding, in the last 21 years, we have taken steps towards expanding freedom of religion and conscience and meeting the demands and needs of all faith groups living in our country."

"Although the sufferings experienced in our region for the last 150 years have caused many troubles and destruction, we did not allow the slightest wavering in our will to live together," he added.

"At a time when intolerance is increasing, and cultural racism and fanaticism are spreading like a plague all over the world, we see that this encompassing understanding, which accepts our nation's differences as wealth, has become even more important," the president said.

"As members of a civilisation that sees 'human beings as the most honourable of creation,' we will continue to embrace everyone who has bonds to Türkiye through citizenship, without any discrimination," he stressed, calling the work done by the Communications Directorate "exceptional."

RelatedSecurity Council is no longer the guarantor of international security: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan