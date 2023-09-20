US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have tried to smooth over months of tensions as they met for the first time since the Israeli's reelection in December.

The two leaders on Wednesday shook hands in front of US and Israeli flags at the start of the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York after Biden withheld an invitation to the White House.

Biden said he would raise "hard issues" with Netanyahu including upholding democratic values, amid criticism of the far-right Israeli government's controversial judicial reforms.

They discussed an ambitious plan to normalise relations between Israel and its long-time foe Saudi Arabia, with Netanyahu saying a "historic peace" was now possible.

"Today, we're going to discuss some of the hard issues, that is, upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership," Biden told reporters at the start of the meeting.

The US president extended an olive branch by suggesting a meeting at the White House in the coming months, saying: "I hope we will see each other in Washington by the end of the year."

Democrat Biden previously described Netanyahu's far-right government as "one of the most extremist" in Israeli history, and criticised plans for judicial reform that have sparked mass protests in Israel.

Ties have been further strained by the Israeli government's expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

Related How much influence does the US have over Israel?

'Historic peace'