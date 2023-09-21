US Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied Republican allegations that he had protected Democratic President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden while the Justice Department prosecutes former president Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan accused the US justice chief of helping to stall a long-running investigation of Hunter Biden, which Republicans claim, without evidence, could show the elder Biden improperly benefited financially from Hunter's overseas business dealings.

Meanwhile, Jordan alleged, Garland was propelling the two federal prosecutions of Trump, who is Joe Biden's top Republican rival in next year's presidential election.

"There's one investigation protecting President Biden; there's another one attacking president Trump," Jordan said on Wednesday.

"The Justice Department has got both sides of the equation covered," he said.

In a heated hearing, Garland, who has appointed independent special counsels to handle both the Trump and Hunter investigations, stiffly denied that politics or the White House influences his decisions.

And he denied any interference in the decision on whether to prosecute Hunter Biden, saying it was in the hands of Special Counsel David Weiss, who Trump appointed to the Justice Department.

"We apply the same laws to everyone," Garland said.

"Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else about who or what to criminally investigate."

However, he added, one job of the Justice Department is protecting democratic institutions.

That includes, he said, "holding accountable all those criminally responsible for the January 6 attack on the Capitol," a reference to the prosecution of Trump and hundreds of his supporters for the violent 2021 assault on Congress.

Impeachment investigation into Joe Biden

House Republicans opened an impeachment investigation of Joe Biden last week.

They allege that Biden benefited directly from millions of dollars his son earned in business dealings in China, Ukraine and elsewhere, while Biden was vice president and had oversight over relations with Kiev.

The impeachment effort, though, is widely seen as an attempt to counter the political damage from the two criminal prosecutions of Trump led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.