The heads of Sudan's rival military factions have given competing addresses to the United Nations, one from the podium at UN headquarters in New York and the other in a rare video recording from an undisclosed location.

Army leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan, speaking at the United Nations on Thursday, called on the international community to designate the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] as a terrorist organisation and to counter its sponsors outside Sudan's borders.

"Our country's legitimate institutions will not tolerate any form of violence or the humiliation of our people. The regional and international interventions in support of the RSF have become evident, and this represents the initial spark that could ignite turmoil within the region and beyond," he said.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, said in a video message that his forces were fully prepared for a ceasefire and comprehensive political talks to end the conflict.

Both sides blamed the other for starting the war that erupted in mid-April in Khartoum and has spread to other parts of the country, including the western region of Darfur, displacing more than 5 million people and threatening to destabilise the region.

Most of Hemetti's recent communications have been audio messages, and his whereabouts have been a source of speculation.

In the video released on Thursday shortly before Burhan spoke, he appeared in military uniform, seated behind a desk with a Sudanese national flag behind him as he read out his speech.

His location was not clear.