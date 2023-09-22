Canada's Ontario province has scrapped plans to build on protected lands that ring Toronto after a huge backlash that saw two ministers resign over windfall deals for developers.

The horseshoe-shaped 810,000-hectare ring of fertile farmlands, forests and wetlands edge Toronto and nearby cities that hug the north and west shores of Lake Ontario — the most densely populated and industrialised region of Canada.

A mix of private and public lands, they have been protected since 2005 to limit urban sprawl.

But Ontario Premier Doug Ford, citing a desperate need to build homes for a burgeoning population, last year opened up 3,000 hectares for new housing in the area conservationists describe as the "world's largest greenbelt."

Backpedalling on Thursday, Ford told a news conference the plan was a mistake.

"We moved too quickly, and we made the wrong decision," he said, adding that his Tory government will be "reversing the changes we made and won't make any changes to the greenbelt in the future."

Ford had come under fire in recent months after Ontario's auditor general concluded that the land selection process was flawed and favoured a handful of connected developers who stood to reap billions of dollars from the land swap.