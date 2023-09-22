Indigenous people have celebrated after Brazil's Supreme Court ruled to enshrine their land rights, removing the imminent threat those protections could be rolled back.

The justices had been evaluating a lawsuit brought by Santa Catarina state, backed by farmers, seeking to block an Indigenous group from expanding the size of its territorial claim.

Nearly all of the high court's justices voted to support the Indigenous group, which has far-reaching implications for territories nationwide.

Dozens of Indigenous people in traditional yellow feather headdresses and body paint danced, sang and jumped around in front of a multitude of flashing cameras in the capital of Brasilia after the decisive vote was cast on Thursday.

Some wiped away tears of joy.

"I’m shaking. It took a while, but we did it. It’s a very beautiful and strong feeling. Our ancestors are present — no doubt about it," said Jessica Nghe Mum Pripra, who is from the Xokleng-Laklano Indigenous group.

In the case before the court, Santa Catarina state argued a legal theory being pushed by opponents of further land allocations for Indigenous groups.

It said that the date Brazil’s Constitution was promulgated — October 5, 1988 — should be the deadline for Indigenous peoples to have already either physically occupied land or be legally fighting to reoccupy territory.

They also claimed it would provide legal certainty for landholders.

Nine of the court's 11 justices rejected that argument.

"Areas occupied by Indigenous people and areas that are linked to the ancestry and tradition of Indigenous peoples have constitutional protection, even if they are not demarcated," said Justice Luiz Fux, who cast the vote that established the majority.

The two justices who voted to support Santa Catarina's position were appointed by ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who was a vocal opponent of expanding Indigenous territories and supported their assimilation.