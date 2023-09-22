Two people have died and five others were wounded by shells fired on the northern Malian city of Timbuktu, the army has said, a month and a half into an insurgent blockade on the area.

"The city of Timbuktu has come under terrorist shellfire this afternoon," the military said in a statement on Thursday, adding a "provisional toll" of two dead and five wounded. Two sources had previously told the AFP news agency three people had died.

"Three shells were fired by the insurgents in Timbuktu. There are at least three dead civilians, including children," an elected official from Timbuktu told AFP — a toll confirmed by a hospital source.

The Al Qaeda-linked terror groups in August declared "war in the Timbuktu region", warning trucks from neighbouring regions not to enter the city.

A month and a half later, tens of thousands of inhabitants remain almost completely cut off from the world.