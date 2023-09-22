WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya's Derna plans donors conference to rebuild flood-ravaged city
The international conference is planned to focus on reconstruction efforts in the city after the devastating flash flood, which claimed thousands of lives and displaced tens of thousands.
Libya's Derna plans donors conference to rebuild flood-ravaged city
"Lack of water supply is reportedly driving many displaced out of Derna" to other areas, IOM reports / Photo: AFP. / Photo: Reuters
September 22, 2023

Libya's eastern-based administration has said that it would host an international conference next month in the flood-hit port city of Derna to aid reconstruction efforts.

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two ageing dams upstream from Derna after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area on September 10, razing entire neighbourhoods and sweeping thousands of people into the sea.

"The government invites the international community to participate in the conference planned for October 10 in Derna to present modern, rapid projects for the reconstruction of the city," the administration said in a statement on Friday.

It said the conference was being held in "response to the demands of residents of the stricken city of Derna and other towns that suffered damage" during the flooding.

Wracked by divisions since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has for years been ruled by two administrations vying for power.

An UN-backed, internationally recognised administration in Tripoli is run by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, while a rival administration in the east is backed by militia leader Khalifa Haftar.

Over 40,000 displaced and 3,300 dead

The International Organization for Migration on Thursday said more than 43,000 people have been displaced by the flood.

Recommended

It said a "lack of water supply is reportedly driving many displaced out of Derna" to other areas.

The official death toll from the flood stands at more than 3,300 - but the eventual count is expected to be far higher, with international aid groups giving estimates of up to 10,000 people missing.

Mobile and internet services were also restored in Derna on Thursday following a two-day disruption that came after demonstrations by angry residents on Monday.

The protests saw hundreds of demonstrators gather outside the city's grand mosque, chanting slogans against the eastern-based parliament and its leader and calling for accountability over the high death toll.

Amnesty International on Thursday reported "arrests of critics and protesters" in Derna, decrying "efforts to choreograph and control media access" to the disaster-hit city.

It also called on the eastern authorities to "immediately lift all undue restrictions... and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected communities".

The dams that burst had developed cracks as far back as the 1990s, Libya's top prosecutor has said, as residents accused authorities of negligence.

RelatedTürkiye spares no effort to help flood-affected Libyans
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington