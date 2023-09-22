The Israeli military has said its forces conducted strikes on Gaza, where protesters have clashed for days with troops along the separation fence.

The military gave no details on the strikes but media outlets affiliated with the Hamas movement that controls the enclave said on Friday that security outposts were hit.

Earlier, the Palestinian health ministry said 14 Palestinians had been wounded during confrontations in which dozens of youths hurled stones, primitive pipe bombs and burning tyres at security forces.

Palestinian activists have been protesting for the past week next to the fence separating Gaza and Israel.

Protests in response to Israeli provocations

For the first time in the current round of unrest, Palestinian protesters on Friday launched balloons into Israel, blackening large patches of vegetation on the other side of the border. Palestinian health officials said Israeli fire wounded 28 Palestinians during protests along the barrier.

Hamas says youths have organised the protests in response to Israeli provocations.

Palestinians in Gaza have launched balloons in the past to protest the blockade imposed on the territory since 2007. The balloons have caused fires and scorched Israeli farmland, prompting Israel on several occasions to use fighter jets to strike at Hamas.

The evening airstrikes struck three military posts belonging to Hamas, the army said. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and engaged in numerous smaller battles since 2007.