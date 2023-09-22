TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM meets with US secretary of state for key discussions
The 35-minute exchange of views between the two diplomats highlights both nations' commitment to taking "concrete and constructive steps" towards enhancing their diplomatic ties and cooperative efforts.
Turkish top diplomat Fidan is in New York as part of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, during which he has engaged in numerous bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address global issues. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, discussing a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The closed-door meeting occurred on Friday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting involved an exchange of views on "concrete and constructive steps" that can be taken in the near future to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the discussion encompassed topics such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden's NATO membership, and the recent developments in Karabakh.

The meeting lasted for 35 minutes.

In a statement, the State Department said Blinken met with Fidan "to emphasize the importance of the US-Türkiye relationship and express his strong support for increased economic and bilateral collaboration."

Blinken also underscored the necessity of ratifying Sweden's NATO accession as soon as possible, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the statement.

The US diplomat thanked Türkiye for its ongoing efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and "encouraged support for efforts to end hostilities and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in Karabakh, said Miller.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
