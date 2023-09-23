China is willing to work with South Korea to promote a strategic partnership to develop with the times, President Xi Jinping told South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, amid rising tensions surrounding Russia, the United States and North Korea.

Xi held talks on Saturday with Han in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou before the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The commitment to cooperation came ahead of scheduled trilateral talks between China, Japan and South Korea in Seoul on Sept. 26, the first summit led by their senior officials in four years.

Xi told Han that he welcomes the summit at an opportune time and he will seriously consider the matter of visiting South Korea, Yonhap reported on Saturday. A Chinese statement did not mention Xi's comment on the summit or a visit to Seoul.