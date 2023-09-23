France has arrested and charged a former top Rwandan regional official over the country's 1994 genocide, a source close to the case said.

Pierre Kayondo, who was prefect of the Kibuye region and also a former MP, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity, the source, who asked not to be named, said on Saturday, adding he had then been remanded in custody.

Kayondo had been targeted by an investigation in France since 2021 after a complaint was filed against him by a victims' association.

He was believed to have been living in the northern port city of Le Havre.

Bilateral relations

France has been one of the top destinations for fugitives fleeing justice over the massacres in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days.