Pakistan seeks alliance against India after Canada Sikh leader's murder
Pakistan faced this kind of "state-sponsored terrorism" before, says caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, in reference to Canada's allegation that Indian government agents were linked to murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
Kakar says the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada jolted the West, and India’s involvement raised serious questions. / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2023

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for an alliance against neighbouring India following Canada's allegations that New Delhi was involved in the murder of one of its citizens.

Kakar said at a news conference in New York that his country has been a victim of "state-sponsored terrorism", and it shared evidence at different global forums about the role of the Indian state.

"It might be the first of its kind event, probably after the First World War, that an Asian country staged a physical murder on European soil, and its impacts were being felt across the Western countries who now realise how India was persecuting its minorities like Christians, Sikhs and Muslims," state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted Kakar as saying.

He said the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada jolted the West, and India’s involvement raised serious questions.

Kakar said an alliance should be formed to check the "rough behaviour" of India.

Relations between Canada and India hit rock bottom after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that India had a hand in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada – a claim New Delhi denies.

Diplomatic row

The row concerns the June 18 murder of Nijjar, who was gunned down in front of a Sikh temple in Surrey in the Canadian West Coast province of British Columbia.

No arrests have been made.

New Delhi considered Nijjar a terrorist as he was a vocal supporter of a break-away independent Khalistan state in India's northern Punjab region.

His supporters reject the terrorist label.

India has dismissed the claims of responsibility as "absurd."

Trudeau made the charge on Monday as he told parliament that there was "credible" evidence that India was complicit in the murder.

The following day, he urged New Delhi to take the allegation "seriously."

India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected the claims as "unsubstantiated allegations."

India temporarily suspended its visa service in Canada on Thursday and said it is "temporarily unable to process visa applications" in Canada because of "security threats" faced by its missions in Canada.

On Saturday, US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed that "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" had informed PM Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Nijjar.

