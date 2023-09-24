President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, has said that the new process on Cyprus will "only continue at a level accepted by both parties."

He said on Saturday his government "will not compromise on the principle of sovereignty."

Tatar made the comments to the media at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, after meeting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Speaking after his meeting with Guterres, Tatar said that he conveyed to the Secretary General the demands of "the parties on the island to take into account the equal two-state structure and sovereignty wishes of the TRNC in order to work together on issues such as renewable energy, equal access to the EU, irregular migration, mine clearance."

He noted that direct flights to Ercan Airport are still not possible due to the obstruction by the Greek side.

Tatar, who said the aim of the TRNC is to "live in peace and harmony," said: "The Turkish people also have the right to live on the island as much as the Greeks. For 60 years, the Turkish Cypriot people have faced a great injustice."

'PartofGreatTurkishNation'

He expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports the independence of the Turkish Cypriots, in his speech to the General Assembly.