Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
The Palestinian health ministry identified the two killed by live "Israeli bullets to the head" as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al Rahman Abu Daghash, 32, in the town of Tulkarem.
"During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces who responded with live fire," the army said.. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 24, 2023

Israeli forces have shot dead two Palestinians in a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it carried out "counter-terrorism" activity in the occupied territory.

"Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head" in the town of Tulkarem, the ministry said on Sunday. It identified the two killed as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al Rahman Abu Daghash, 32.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed a soldier had been "moderately injured by gunshot fragments" in fighting in Nur Shams refugee camp near the town.

Troops dismantled an "operational command centre" inside a building in the camp and also uncovered a large number of explosive devices, the army said in a statement.

"During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces who responded with live fire," the army said.

