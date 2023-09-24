Max Verstappen has helped Red Bull clinch the Formula One constructors' championship and taken a giant step towards his third straight drivers' title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

On Sunday, runaway championship leader Verstappen finished ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and can lift the title at next month's Qatar Grand Prix.

He holds a 177-point lead over teammate and nearest challenger Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's win helped Red Bull clinch their second straight constructors' title even though Perez retired from the race.

"You have built a rocket ship of a car," he told his team over the radio after crossing the line.

Nearest challengers Mercedes were unable to stay in contention, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and George Russell placing seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, while teammate Carlos Sainz was sixth.

