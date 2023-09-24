WORLD
Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinch constructors' title
Formula One leader Max Verstappen runs away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.
Verstappen thanked the team for the "unbelievable season" they are having. / Photo: AFP
September 24, 2023

Max Verstappen has helped Red Bull clinch the Formula One constructors' championship and taken a giant step towards his third straight drivers' title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix.

On Sunday, runaway championship leader Verstappen finished ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and can lift the title at next month's Qatar Grand Prix.

He holds a 177-point lead over teammate and nearest challenger Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's win helped Red Bull clinch their second straight constructors' title even though Perez retired from the race.

"You have built a rocket ship of a car," he told his team over the radio after crossing the line.

Nearest challengers Mercedes were unable to stay in contention, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and George Russell placing seventh.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, while teammate Carlos Sainz was sixth.

'Max is Max'

Verstappen was back to his breathtaking best after a disappointing fifth-place finish at last week's Singapore Grand Prix.

"Unbelievable weekend, to win here is great," said Verstappen. "The car was working very well on every compound but the most important thing was to win the constructors."

Verstappen held off a double challenge from McLaren to take the lead ahead of Norris at the first turn.

First the Dutchman veered right to squeeze out Piastri, who was starting from second on the grid, then moved left to stop Norris from darting through the gap.

"The start had too much wheelspin but after that it was quite a straightforward race," said Verstappen.

Norris also finished second in Singapore and he said his McLaren team were "getting there".

"My start wa s very good and I almost had Max, but Max is Max," said the British driver.

"We're not close to Max but we're not miles away either."

SOURCE:AFP
