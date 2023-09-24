At least 40,000 protesters filled the streets of Madrid on Sunday to protest potential amnesty for Catalan politicians who face charges over the 2017 independence push.

“In Spain, coup plotters have the right to be pardoned and receive amnesty,” said Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party organised the protest.

Feijoo and the protesters are worried that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spain’s left-wing bloc will concede to Catalan separatist parties. They are demanding amnesty in exchange for government formation.

July’s national elections in Spain resulted in a hung parliament, and the Catalan separatist parties have emerged as kingmakers.

The protest came just two days before Feijoo will try to convince Spain’s parliament to support his government. After the elections, the conservative leader convinced Spain’s king to give him the first opportunity to form a government.

Now that he is on the streets protesting amnesty for Catalan politicians, he makes it clear that he has little hope of forming a government this week.

“They are protesting against a Socialist government, but I’m sorry, there is going to be one,” Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said from Barcelona on Sunday.

Sanchez and his allies have been negotiating with Catalan politicians, including Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, who fled Spain after the failed independence push in 2017.